50-year-old manager can now get revenge on Victor Orta using player who is 'amazing to watch' - Our View











Alfred Schreuder’s potential appointment as the new manager of Club Brugge could affect Leeds United’s pursuit of Noa Lang.

Lang has been a long-term target for the Yorkshire club. However, after Leeds’ shambolic handling of Schreuder when he was making a play to become the Whites’ new manager, it’s highly unlikely that the Dutchman will do them any favors.

Leeds United pulled the plug on a three-year deal to bring Schreuder to Elland Road as their new manager, leaving the former Ajax coach reportedly feeling very confused.

Schreuder’s presence at Elland Road for the Leeds vs Manchester United game in February had fuelled rumours that he was in the running for the job, but he was ultimately snubbed by the Leeds hierarchy.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Now, Schreuder will be taking over at Club Brugge, where Lang currently plays, and he has a chance to get some revenge on Leeds and Victor Orta by refusing to sell the winger who is ‘amazing to watch’ to the Whites.

It’s no secret that Leeds have been interested in Lang for a number of years, and they were tipped to bid for him once again just a few weeks ago.

Schreuder will undoubtedly be aware of Leeds’ interest in Lang, but now, it’s highly unlikely that he would want to do Leeds any favours after suffering the indignity of being snubbed last month.

Lang is one of Club Brugge’s better players. He’s a versatile winger who can play on either flank and has been likened to Neymar due to his quick feet and showboating ability.

However, Schreuder will have his own plans for Lang and his team at Brugge for now, but by the time the summer comes around and it may be time to sell Lang, the Dutch manager would be well within his rights to tell Leeds that they’re at the back of the queue.

Show all