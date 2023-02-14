50-year-old manager and his agent were at Leeds’ team hotel before Manchester United game











Alfred Schreuder and his agent were actually at Leeds United’s team hotel before Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who have offered an update on the managerial search at Elland Road, which is still ongoing.

The 50-year-old will not be taking over from Jesse Marsch, but there was a period over the weekend where he was the outstanding candidate.

And that is reflected in his presence at the team hotel before Leeds went down 2-0 to their bitter rivals on Sunday afternoon.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Schreuder and his agent were at Leeds hotel

Schreuder caught up with Erik ten Hag and Steve McClaren, who he used to work alongside, while in England over the weekend.

He also had talks with Leeds executives about taking over in the dugout, and likely watched the 2-0 defeat with interest.

But he has now gone back to the Netherlands, and will not be the new manager, with Leeds looking to make an appointment before this weekend’s game with Everton.

Not yet ..need more time. Let s support the lads now. Keep you posted — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 8, 2023

There is merit to Leeds trying to be patient and take their time to get the right man through the door, but this managerial search is starting to look like it lacks direction.

Schreuder would have been a controversial choice, given how badly his spell at Ajax went, after he was the man chosen to replace Ten Hag.

Now, Leeds are looking for the man who can guide them to safety, but are seemingly unsure exactly what it is they want as we await their next concrete move.