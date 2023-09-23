5 shots, 4 dribbles, 2 tackles: ‘Electric’ Leeds talent a star in the making amid ‘8/10’ display v Watford

Leeds United have edged into the Championship playoff places following a 3-0 win over Watford at Elland Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s Whites needed a while to break their opponents down, but once they did, the floodgates opened.

Leeds failed to get on the scoresheet by half-time, with Daniel Bachmann impressing in the visitors’ goal.

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Eventually, Joel Piroe was the man to break the deadlock, in the right place at the right time to slot home on 67 minutes.

Sam Byram headed home just minutes after Piroe’s goal to double the Leeds lead, before Jaidon Anthony added a third for the Whites close to full time.

Earlier on in the game, Georginio Rutter had a goal ruled out for offside, but in the end, Leeds did more than enough to win convincingly.

Many Leeds players emerged from the game with considerable credit, with Crysencio Summerville once again impressing.

The 21-year-old registered five shots in the game, of which three were on target.

As per Whoscored, he also completed four dribbles and made two tackles and an interception.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Summerville received an 8 out of 10 rating from Beren Cross of Leeds Live.

“No goal, but another electric performance from the winger,” he wrote.

“Three shots on target could have beaten more than half of the league’s goalkeepers, but Daniel Bachmann was at his best.

“Nobody in white was more direct or dangerous.”

Summerville is well and truly a class above, and looks like a star in the making.

Better still, the Whites reportedly paid just £1.3million for him, which already looks a bargain.