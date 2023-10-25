5 duels won, 2 interceptions: £6m Arsenal attacker’s defending was actually brilliant vs Sevilla last night

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli delivered yet another brilliant display for Mikel Arteta against Sevilla in the Champions League last night.

Aside from his remarkable goal, it was Martinelli’s defending that really caught the eye of Arsenal fans in Spain.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martinelli is always an industrious character for his side, but he took that to another level last night.

And courtesy of Sofa Score, Martinelli had stats that would befit any defender in Mikel Arteta’s back line.

As well as boasting four key passes, 62 touches and his goal, Martinelli also shone in his ‘dirty work’.

Against Sevilla, Martinelli made two interceptions, won five ground duels and also made one tackle.

And those stats don’t even justify just how determined Martinelli was to see out a momentous result for Arteta and Arsenal against Sevilla.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Moreover, it bodes very well to see Martinelli looking fully fit so quickly after a recent issue.

And fans will now be keeping their fingers crossed that Gabriel Jesus gets positive news from a hamstring scan.

Martinelli set the tone for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal beat Sevilla

Despite some concerns over his goalscoring of late, Jesus was in sensational form for The Gunners.

And it is typical of his last 12 months or so that he would then suffer with an injury as a result.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus did seem positive that the issue would be minor, but Arsenal fans will be eagerly awaiting news.

Of course, there does now remain a good chance that Eddie Nketiah will lead the line when Arsenal host Sheffield United on Saturday.

And Ian Wright may suggest that Takehiro Tomiyasu is also on that team sheet too.

The Arsenal legend was so impressed with Tomiyasu in Seville and couldn’t stop applauding his efforts.

And perhaps another Arsenal legend in the making, Declan Rice, will be hoping that Martinelli can repeat his performance against Sevilla on Saturday.

Rice was seriously impressed with the £6m Brazilian on a night in which he also thrived.