£4m Tottenham player is now likely to leave as soon as the January transfer window opens

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic could be set for a quite sensational return to his boyhood club Hajduk Split in January.

That’s according to Croatian source tportal who share that Tottenham’s interest in 16-year-old Luka Vuskovic has now paved a way for the deal.

Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images

The report says Spurs will pay Hajduk Split around £10m for Vuskovic and any fee for Perisic will then be deducted from that price.

And the source therefore expects 34-year-old Perisic to be a Hajduk player in the first days of January.

Perisic has played a role under Ange Postecoglou so far this season but it’s no surprise that Spurs are willing to let him leave in January.

The Croatian was said to be available for a fee of £4m this summer.

Moreover, Perisic’s current deal runs until next summer but the Croatia legend isn’t currently playing a role that befits his £178k-a-week wage.

The Croatian performed a role at left-wing back for much of last season but doesn’t seem to be considered as a left-back under Ange.

All of Perisic’s league minutes for Tottenham this season have come on the left-wing as a substitute.

Tottenham’s Perisic likely to join Hajduk Split in January

Ivan Perisic did seem a signing specifically intended for Antonio Conte’s system.

Despite his advancing years, Perisic was still producing blockbuster performances for Inter Milan as a wing-back before he came to Spurs.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

And although Tottenham fans have seen glimpses of that ability, it’s no surprise that 34-year-old Perisic is now playing a lesser role.

If it wasn’t a tough enough task to displace Son Heung-Min at left wing, Perisic also now has to get past Manor Solomon.

Therefore a January departure for Tottenham’s Perisic to Hajduk Split seems to make sense for all parties.

And Hajduk fans will undoubtedly be so excited to see their national hero back in their club colours.