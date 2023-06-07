49-year-old CL-winning manager was actually interested in taking the Spurs job after Conte was sacked











Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel was reportedly interested in becoming Tottenham Hotspur manager earlier this year.

The Athletic have reported that the Champions League-winning boss was keen on a move to North London.

After more than two months, Tottenham finally hired their replacement for Antonio Conte.

Ange Postecoglou was brought in from Celtic after winning the treble north of the border.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

His contract officially starts on July 1st, but he’ll already be assessing his squad and whom he wants to sign this summer.

It could have been very different had Tottenham acted faster after dismissing the Italian.

Thomas Tuchel ‘piqued the club’s interest’ as Tottenham looked for a new manager.

However, within days of Conte being sacked, Tuchel was parachuted in to save Bayern Munich’s season.

He managed to win the Bundesliga in the most dramatic of circumstances on the final day.

An 89th-minute Jamal Musiala goal earned Tuchel and Bayern the German league title ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel was interested in Tottenham manager’s job

The report from The Athletic suggests that Tuchel ‘was interested in the idea of returning to the Premier League and London’ after being sacked by Chelsea.

Tottenham had been a fan of Tuchel for years given his achievements elsewhere.

Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici ‘intensified their research’ into Tuchel, but within days he’d already agreed to take over at Bayern.

There were never advanced negotiations between Tuchel and Tottenham about the German becoming their next manager.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Spurs can now look forward to Ange Postecoglou putting his stamp on the club.

His brand of exciting, attacking football was widely praised in the Scottish Premiership.

However, taking over at Tottenham is a very different prospect compared to being in charge of one of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

He needs to find a way to help Spurs return to the Champions League in a Premier League that’s becoming more and more competitive.

The future of Harry Kane is likely to dominate his thinking too.

He’ll either need to find a way to convince him to sign a new contract or get the best deal possible if they make the difficult decision to sell him.

Show all