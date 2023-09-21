49 touches, 4 key passes: 21-year-old Liverpool talent ‘did remarkably well’ v LASK

Liverpool got their Europa League campaign off to a winning start after coming from behind to beat LASK on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds fell behind in Austria and remained a goal down at the break, but pulled it back in the second half.

In the 14th minute, LASK drove a corner to the edge of the Liverpool box for Florian Flecker.

Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

The 27-year-old took a touch before powering a shot into the Reds’ bottom-left corner.

Liverpool had to wait until the second half to get on the scoresheet, and from then on, things went well.

First, Darwin Nunez netted from the penalty spot on 56 minutes after Luis Diaz was brought down in the box.

Then, on 63 minutes, Ryan Gravenberch crossed for Diaz to turn the ball home.

And finally, Mohamed Salah made sure of all three points just two minutes from time.

The 32-year-old received the ball from Nunez in the area, beat Flecker and slotted through the LASK keeper’s legs.

Several Liverpool players emerged from the game with credit, with Gravenberch putting in a solid performance.

The 21-year-old was making his first start for the Reds since his move from Bayern Munich in the summer.

‘Looked good when going forward’

Several media outlets praised Gravenberch’s efforts on the night.

For instance, the Liverpool Echo gave him 7 out of 10 for his performance.

“Started brightly and looked good when going forward,” they wrote.

“Not least with his burst down the right and cross to set up the second. Injury a worry, though. Subbed.”

Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Goal.com gave Gravenberch an 8 out of 10 rating.

“Looked strong in midfield with some intelligent passes and quick decisions,” they wrote.

“Covered a lot of ground and did remarkably well to set up Diaz for his goal.”

As per Whoscored.com, Gravenberch made four key passes, took 49 touches of the ball, and chipped in with a tackle.

It’s good to see Gravenberch impress on his full debut for Liverpool. Hopefully he can kick on and get even better.