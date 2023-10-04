48-year-old boss does not want to become the next Rangers manager – journalist

Glasgow Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager, and Dean Jones has claimed that it is unlikely to be Graham Potter.

The Scottish Premiership giants parted ways with Michael Beale earlier this week. Plenty of names have been linked with the Iborx hot seat, and Potter is one of them. Here’s what Jones said about him on GiveMeSport.

Graham Potter is not interested in becoming the new Rangers manager

Graham Potter would be a fantastic option for Rangers.

The 48-year-old has been without a job since leaving Chelsea last season. He had a difficult time at Stamford Bridge, but that doesn’t make him a bad manager.

Potter did a tremendous job at Brighton and Hove Albion before moving to Chelsea. He showed everyone that he is a fine manager, and it’s only a matter of time before he finds himself a new club. Could the vacant position at Rangers be an option?

Here’s what Jones said: “I think if you’re a Rangers fan right now, you could see the Beale thing wasn’t going well. What do you need? You just want assurances that things are going to turn out alright.

“It’s one of the only leagues in the world where finishing second is a major failure, and that is what everybody’s understanding has to be coming into the job.

“So, it must be someone who’s got a complete understanding of Rangers and the nous to back it up or someone who just has a standing in the game that is just undeniable that he’s going to help your team improve.

“So, I think when you start to look through the other contenders mentioned, Potter looks like a good fit, but I’m not sure financially if they could do it, or it doesn’t sound like he’s interested in it at this stage. But that does seem like a manager that might work out.”

The search goes on

It’s only been a few days since Rangers sacked Beale.

The Scottish outfit are being thorough with their recruitment – they have to get their next managerial appointment right, but it won’t be easy.

A number of names have been linked with a move to Ibrox. Frank Lampard is one of them, while Kevin Muscat and Pascal Jansen are both said to be interested (talkSPORT).

A final decision hasn’t been made yet, but if Jones is to be believed, Potter won’t be the one.