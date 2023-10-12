£45m Arsenal star says he gets on so well with 30-year-old Man City player

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has been talking about his relationship with Manchester City’s Ederson whilst away with Brazil this week.

Jesus had been questioned over their friendship after a minor spat between the two in Arsenal’s recent victory over City.

Upon Arsenal taking the lead, Jesus was slow to release the ball for a free kick and Ederson proceeded to push him out of the way.

Both players were booked on the occasion, but Arsenal’s Jesus has insisted there’s absolutely no issue with Ederson.

Speaking via Football Daily, he said: “I have a good relationship with him [Ederson].

“But not only with him, also with the other players. But it’s normal when you are on the pitch.

“With Ederson we spent a lot of time together at Manchester City and we were very happy.

“He knows how much I cherish him and vice versa.

“But on the pitch I defend my team and he defends his.

“It was a moment when we were winning, and it isn’t an easy thing to defeat them.

“We were winning and I held the ball there and then gave me a push, but then it got normal.

“We came together and talked and that’s it.”

Jesus hasn’t looked back since leaving Ederson for Arsenal

Of course, after such a big win, Jesus must be buoyed to return to club football after the break.

Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t been called up to the Brazil squad on this occasion given his recent injury.

But with Martinelli returning to full fitness, and Bukayo Saka hoping to be fine for the match against Chelsea, Jesus may have his eyes on a central role.

The £45m striker has been forced out wide owing to the small injury crisis Mikel Arteta has endured.

But that hasn’t necessarily stopped Jesus’ effectiveness for Arsenal, which could be seen when his old teammate Ederson came to visit.

Despite the game being flat throughout, Jesus was still creating some exciting moments.

And he’ll be keen to remind everyone just how good he can be as focal striker, especially given all the talk of Kai Havertz starting through the middle.