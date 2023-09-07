£43m Tottenham player put in Europe’s best team for August after brilliant start

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a bright start to the Premier League season.

Now, one of the Spurs players has been recognised for his efforts in August.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been impressive over the club’s first four Premier League games.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Not only was the £43million man solid at the back en route to three Spurs clean sheets, but he also scored twice.

Romero has forged a bright working relationship with Micky van de Ven, who has played every minute of every Tottenham league game.

Stats website Whoscored rated the Argentina international 7.47 out of 10, making him one of the best defenders of the month.

As a result, Whoscored named Romero in their XI of August’s best players across the big five European leagues.

The stats outlet also commented on the 25-year-old’s impressive tally of defensive contributions over the first four league games.

They wrote: ‘Ange Postecoglu has started his rein at Tottenham positively, and it all started when Romero scored the first league goal of Spurs’ Premier League campaign.

‘The 25-year-old was solid at the back throughout the month having made 10 tackles and interceptions combined, and 10 clearances, all contributing to a WhoScored rating of 7.47.’

Our view

It’s good to see Tottenham make such a solid start to the season, and it’s great to see Romero in such good form. This is him at his best.

With the international break halting proceedings after the first few games, it’s not nice to be in a bad position and close to a fortnight of having to wait around.

That’s not the case for Spurs this month, and hopefully when they return to action, they can pick up from where they left off.