43-year-old ‘great leader’ now keen on Rangers manager’s role

Glasgow Rangers are currently looking for a new manager to fill the Ibrox hotseat after Michael Beale’s sacking.

Rangers opted to part company with the 43-year-old after 10 months in charge at Ibrox amid some poor results this season.

The Light Blues already trail the Scottish Premiership leaders by seven points following their weekend loss at Ibrox in the league.

Plenty of names have been doing the rounds with the regards to the Rangers managerial vacancy, including John Eustace.

Sky Sports has reported that the Birmingham boss is one of several candidates “believed to have shown interest” in the Rangers role.

The likes of Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen and Frank Lampard are apparently eyeing the Ibrox hotseat alongside Eustace.

Our view

Frankly, Rangers could do with a more high-calibre candidate at this moment in time than Eustace.

Admittedly, one of his former colleagues – James O’Connor – deemed him a “great leader” and said “players will want to play for him” last year, as per the Birmingham Mail.

However, considering Rangers haven’t had much luck with their last few managers, they really need someone who has experience – and silverware – at a high level.

Considering Rangers are back at square one and needing someone who can truly build them back up, a mid-table English second-tier manager doesn’t seem like the best option for now.

Indeed, Eustace has been under pressure lately after some poor results. That said, his side did win 4-1 against Huddersfield last night to ease this pressure.

Muscat and Jansen, who have done well at Yokohama F Marinos and AZ Alkmaar respectively, have much more impressive CVs and appointing either one would be a more logical and popular option.