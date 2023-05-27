£42m Premier League star linked to Liverpool speaks out on his future











Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is heavily linked to Liverpool, has been speaking out on his future and what he wants to do.

It has been reported that Liverpool are looking to make a move for Phillips. The English international is reportedly also a target for Newcastle as well.

At Manchester City this season, the former Leeds star has not featured as much as he would probably like. He has only made 11 Premier League appearances. Only one of these has been from the start of the match.

He showed his quality at Leeds, that’s why Pep Guardiola signed him for £42million in the first place. The lack of game time has seen other clubs swoop in and see if they can sign him.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips discusses future

The defensive midfielder would be a good signing for any club in the division. The fact he has barely featured this season shows how frightening the Manchester City squad is.

It is no shock to see the midfielder linked with a move away. He is too good to not be playing consistently. The 27 year-old would massively help Liverpool’s midfield.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the latest quotes from Phillips in which he spoke about his future. He said: “I’m looking forward to spending a good five more years here at Man City. I came here to win trophies and play football, I’ve not done as much as I’d like this season — pre season I’ll come back as fit as possible”

It makes sense for the ‘immense‘ midfielder to want to stay at the club. They are a huge team and they consistently win trophies every season.

Manchester City have just won the Premier League and are in both the FA Cup final and the Champions League final.

When it comes to game time, Phillips has to compete with world-class star Rodri for a place in the team. The Spaniard is one of the best in his position.

For now, it seems like Phillips is happy to be the understudy of Rodri. This will no doubt be a big blow for Liverpool in their pursuit for a midfielder.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Show all