42-year-old manager Daniel Levy nearly appointed before Antonio Conte is now about to be sacked











Scott Parker is set to be sacked by Club Brugge after their Champions League exit at the hands of Benfica last night.

The Portuguese outfit handed out a 5-1 thrashing to Parker’s side in their last 16 second leg clash, winning 7-1 on aggregate.

Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad report that Parker is set to be handed his marching orders, with the club planning to bring back Alfred Schreuder.

The report says Parker’s reign has been lacking in internal communications, a clear philosophy and results, with just two wins from 12.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – 2023/03/07: Scott Parker, Clube Brugge KV Coach seen during the Round of 16, 2nd Leg UEFA Europa League football match between SL Benfica and Clube Brugge KV at Estadio da Luz. Final score: SL Benfica 5:1 Clube Brugge KV. (Photo by Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Scott Parker set to be sacked by Club Brugge

He apparently keeps changing his team and has resorted to experimental selections of late, with the pressure building and building.

Last night was the final straw, with Parker’s first experience of Champions League football as a manager not going to plan over two legs.

Some Spurs fans may be keeping an eye on Parker’s progress as a former player, but he also could have been their manager had things panned out differently.

According to a report from The Mirror, Daniel Levy wanted Parker, 42, over Antonio Conte having sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November 2021.

It was Fabio Paratici who pushed for Conte’s appointment, which generated initial excitement but has not really gone to plan this season.

Parker’s next step after Bournemouth has not gone well either, although he deserves credit for pushing himself outside his comfort zone to get Champions League experience.