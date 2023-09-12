£41m Liverpool player’s performance for his country has now given Jurgen Klopp a selection headache – TBR View

A lot of Liverpool stars are on international duty and an impressive performance from one of their players will have given Jurgen Klopp a selection headache.

The Premier League will return on the weekend and Liverpool will be wanting to keep their momentum going as they have picked up 10 points from an available 12.

One player who performed very well for his country is attacker Diogo Jota. The winger was playing for Portugal as they beat Luxembourg 9-0.

Jota managed two goals, one assist and also hit the woodwork. Now, Klopp has a big selection headache when it comes to his attacking trio.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jota’s impressive performance gives Klopp a selection headache

Liverpool have an abundance of top attackers at the club. Klopp likes an attacking trio and he can choose from the likes of Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

With Jota also able to play as a centre-forward and a left-winger, many managers across Europe will be very jealous of the players Klopp has at his disposal.

The Portuguese international started the first two games but had to settle for a place on the bench for the last two Premier League games.

His two goals, one assists and impressive 8.1 SofaScore rating on international duty will now make Klopp wonder if he needs to get the £41million man back into his starting XI.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jota also scored in his last start for Liverpool against Bournemouth so he definitely has some reasons to believe he could get back into the starting lineup for their upcoming match against Wolves.

The positive issue for Klopp is that a lot of his top attackers are on form. Gakpo scored on international duty, Nunez picked up a couple of assists and Jota performed well. The fact that so many Liverpool attackers seem to be on form definitely give Klopp a selection headache, and they will need this to continue if they want to battle Manchester City for the title.