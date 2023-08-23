£40m Tottenham target ‘determined to fight’ for his place at PL club but they’re open to selling

One Tottenham target wants to stay and fight for his place at his club and he believes he can help cover for injuries instead of moving this summer.

Tottenham have been looking for midfielders, and reports have suggested that they would like to possibly make a move for Conor Gallagher.

Despite this, new reports from 90min suggest that the English midfielder does not fancy leaving his club Chelsea this summer. Despite this, the Blues would be happy to selling him this summer.

Apparently, the Englishman ‘remains determined to stay and fight for his place; and he wants to provide cover for fellow midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. The player suffered a knee injury and will be out for at least six weeks.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham unlikely to sign Gallagher this summer

The £40m player is one who has attracted a lot of interest. With him a boyhood Chelsea fan and coming from their academy, he is always going to have a lot of allegiance to his current club.

It would be great for the North London side to have a solid box-to-box midfielder like Gallagher, but it looks like for now, they will struggle to sign him.

It makes sense for the midfielder to stay at Chelsea. They have injury troubles and he did start against Liverpool.

Despite this, it is now hard as they have sign more players in his position. Moving to Spurs could have been a move that benefitted all parties.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Spurs are looking good so far this season but no doubt they will be wanting more strength in depth in order to make sure they stay playing at a high level.

Manager Ange Postecoglou plays progressive pressing football and it is definitely important for him to have players like Gallagher in his team so missing out on him will be a blow.