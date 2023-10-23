£40m Tottenham player says he’s loving life under Ange Postecoglou right now

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro has been speaking ahead of tonight’s game with Fulham.

The Spanish defender has been one of the main beneficiaries of the system and style under Ange Postecoglou. Porro, along with Destiny Udogie on the other side, has been a key player so far this season and shown excellent form.

And speaking in a programme exclusive for Spurs, Porro has admitted that life under Postecoglou is making him really happy right now.

Pedro Porro loving life under Postecoglou at Spurs

Speaking for the matchday programme, Porro admitted that things are going superbly well under the new manager, which in turn is making him feel great about his football.

“We have a really strong group that has a big family feel to it. It’s quite obvious since Ange arrived that there’s been a unified effort towards the work that he asks of us. The work that we’re putting in is giving us the results we deserve and we’re happy since he arrived, we’re all together as a group and I think you can see that when we’re on the pitch,” Porro said.

“I’m very happy with the start of the season because when you work hard and you’re enjoying it everything should, in theory, go well. Up until now it’s all been like that thankfully, so I’m really happy.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Porro is key

We have seen a real uptick in terms of performance level from Porro this season and that’s down to both him and the manager backing him.

Porro looked good in small doses last season following his £40m move from Sporting Lisbon. But now, he seems to be doing it regularly and at the moment, he’s one of the top full-backs in the country.

Key for Porro will now be ensuring he keeps the consistency in his game and keeps fit as well.

If he can do that, and keep on improving under the new boss, then the sky really is the limit for a player who ticks all the boxes of a modern day full-back.