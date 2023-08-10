£40m player’s future now in increased doubt, after claims Tottenham want to sign him

Conor Gallagher is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Chelsea, after claims Ange Postecoglou wants him at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham could be in the market for another midfielder before next month’s deadline, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future in doubt.

The Dane has been heavily linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid and Ange Postecoglou wants to replace him with Conor Gallagher if he departs.

Indeed, The Daily Mail claims that Postecoglou views Gallagher as the perfect fit for his system.

And it seems that Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge is in increased doubt due to Chelsea’s moves for two midfielders.

Gallagher’s Chelsea future in doubt

The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea are looking to bring in two midfielders during the current transfer window.

Moises Caicedo, Tyler Adams and Romeo Lavia have all been heavily linked.

Indeed, the Blues have tabled a £48 million offer for Lavia and are confident of reaching a breakthrough in talks for Caicedo.

And the moves have thrown Gallagher’s future into increased doubt.

Gallagher has featured heavily under Mauricio Pochettino during pre-season. But it seems unlikely that he’d keep his place in the side if Chelsea land their top targets.

The 23-year-old is yet to get a real opportunity at Chelsea after starring for Crystal Palace on loan during the 2021-22 campaign.

West Ham have already had a £40 million bid knocked back by Chelsea for Gallagher.

But if the Blues land their preferred midfield targets, they could be willing to accept similar terms.