£40m player now doesn’t appear to be keen on joining West Ham

West Ham United are pushing on with new signings but could struggle to get one over the line from Arsenal.

The Hammers are said to be among the clubs keen on young forward Folarin Balogun. The USA international is free to leave Arsenal, with clubs in Europe and England keen.

Balogun enjoyed a fine season in France last season and Arsenal are now looking at bringing in close to £40m for him.

However, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Balogun is not too keen on a move to West Ham. Instead, he fancies a move away from the PL altogether.

Writing in his latest Reading the Game Newsletter, Delaney says Balogun wants out of the English top flight.

“Arsenal are meanwhile aiming to get an increasingly rare number-six once Folarin Balogun goes. West Ham United have also made a move for the striker, but he apparently wants to leave the Premier League,” Delaney writes.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Balogun is wanted in Italy by Inter Milan, while Monaco are also believed to be trying to push through a deal.

The Gunners, so far, have stuck to their guns in their valuation. However, there is a growing expectation that a deal will get done.

For West Ham, who are close to signing James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire, it looks like they’ll need to move on.

Plenty more out there for Hammers to go for

Folarin Balogun had a great season in Ligue 1, but that’s it really.

For Arsenal to be getting £40m for his is excellent business and really, it’s probably not a bad thing that he wants to move abroad.

West Ham would be taking a huge punt in spending such a figure on Balogun. He might, in fairness, go on to have a superb career long-term. But right now, he is a risk.

The Hammers, then, are best setting their focus on other targets.