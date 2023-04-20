£40m Manchester City player says he's picked up an injury just before Arsenal clash











Manchester City star Nathan Ake says he’s picked up a hamstring injury ahead of the crunch clash against Arsenal next week.

City are set to host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday in what looks to be a title-defining game.

Mikel Arteta’s men have slipped up in their last two games as they’ve surrendered two goal leads to both Liverpool and West Ham.

Arsenal’s dip in form has allowed City to close the gap at the top of the table to just four points, with Pep Guardiola’s men also having a game in hand over the north Londoners.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Gunners will have a chance to extend their lead to seven points as they face Southampton at the Emirates on Friday night, with City set to play Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final.

But Guardiola will also have the Champions League at the top of his priority list and Nathan Ake has seemingly picked up an injury while playing in the competition last night.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Ake says he’s picked up a hamstring injury

City overcame Bayern Munich by a 4-1 scoreline on aggregate as they drew at the Allianz Arena last night.

Ake was forced off during the game and he confirmed to Sky Sports reporter Ben Ransom that it was due to a hamstring injury.

“I’ve had it before and it feels a little less to be honest, but you never know, so we will do the ultrasounds and stuff tomorrow and then hopefully it’s not too bad,” the City star said.

Ake has been ever present in City’s side this season and they have really hit form since he moved out to left-back.

The £40 million man has provided a solid base on the left-hand side, which has allowed Guardiola to bring the likes of Ruben Dias back into the side.

Of course, Ake is an accomplished defender and it would be a huge blow for City if he misses the game against Arsenal next week.

The Gunners’ biggest threat is arguably Bukayo Saka and City are short of options at left-back after Joao Cancelo’s departure.

Show all