£40k-a-week Arsenal player should be starting more games now, Arteta has to trust him more

Following another exciting cameo for Arsenal against Lens, Mikel Arteta now needs to start putting more faith in Emile Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe was introduced in the 70th minute last night for Arsenal when replacing Kai Havertz.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

And in his limited chance he did drive the side forward with his enthusiasm and quality.

Arsenal are enduring something of a crisis out wide right now.

Gabriel Martinelli continued to miss out, Bukayo Saka picked up another knock in Lens, and Leandro Trossard struggled on his return.

There’s no better time than now for Arteta to restore Smith Rowe to the Arsenal line up.

A start against Manchester City on the weekend shouldn’t be out of the question.

Smith Rowe has previously shown he can win these level of games, and no one knows that better than Arteta.

The Spaniard was the man to give £40k-a-week Smith Rowe the number 10 shirt and his extended run in the team.

And if the midfielder has been on a journey of rediscovering his confidence and fitness, he now looks ready.

It’s time for Arteta to unleash Smith Rowe when Arsenal face City

If nothing else, Arteta can trust that Smith Rowe will energise an already pumped up Emirates crowd on Sunday.

If the Arsenal faithful heard the 23-year-old’s name over the tannoy before the game it would be treated with a huge roar.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Smith Rowe is a massive fan favourite, and it’s for a good reason.

The England under-21 international is explosive, dynamic and a real one off in this Arsenal squad.

Reiss Nelson hasn’t been taking his chances, and Trossard did perhaps look like he had been rushed back last night.

If Bukayo Saka is fit, then an Arsenal front three including Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus would be very exciting for Arteta.

Smith Rowe needs a chance, and they don’t come bigger than Sunday.