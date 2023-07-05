£40k-a-week Arsenal player now expected to leave the Emirates this summer – journalist

The latest news around Arsenal suggests that defender Rob Holding is set to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Journalist Ed Aarons was the reporter to tell us the latest about the Arsenal centre-back. He said: “Understand that Rob Holding is expected to leave Arsenal this summer, either permanently or on loan”

The defender has been in and out of the squad over the last couple of years and has never been seen as first-choice.

We saw last season that the defence was not as strong when Holding was in the side compared to when William Saliba was in the team before his injury. It looks like Mikel Arteta believes they need strong players in this area.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rob Holding to leave Arsenal this summer

With Rob Holding now 27 years-old, he needs to be playing consistent football. It looks like this is something that he won’t be able to get at Arsenal.

A loan, like Aarons said, is still apparently an option. Despite this, t23he centre-back’s contract also expires next summer, so it would be best if the club could manage to sell him during this summer transfer window.

With William Saliba and Gabriel currently seen as the starting defenders, and Ben White also a possible option at centre-back, Holding feels far down the pecking order. This is emphasised more by the fact that it is being reported that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign defender Jurrien Timber.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Due to all this, it would definitely be beneficial for all parties if Holding was sold this summer. He is a good player but he is perhaps not at the quality needed to succeed at the Gunners.

The £40,000-a-week star looks destined to start a new chapter in his life. It definitely feels like a new era at Arsenal and they will be hoping that they can challenge Manchester City again for the title next season.