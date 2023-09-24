4 key passes, 4 duels won: Watford simply couldn’t handle 25-year-old Leeds United player yesterday

Leeds United’s Daniel James had an excellent afternoon when his side met Watford in the Championship yesterday.

The 25-year-old provided two assists and looked back at the top of his game in the 3-0 win.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And via SofaScore, James made four key passes, won four ground duels and created three big chances.

Along with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, James looked to be at the peak of his game.

This is a huge boost for Leeds who have been excellent under Farke since the international break.

Farke’s side now have four clean sheets in a row and their attacking quartet is finally starting to look harmonious.

Of course, fans will think that Daniel James should be performing well at this level.

James signed for Leeds for a fee of £25m back in 2021 and has looked at home in the Premier League in recent years.

And despite having frustrating periods, he should be able to consistently produce these levels in the Championship.

Leeds fans will hope that this Watford performance will be the start of an excellent run for James.

James was brilliant for Leeds against Watford

As mentioned, Georginio Rutter was excellent yesterday.

And whilst the fans will be very happy to see the likes of James and Summerville playing well, Rutter may be particularly pleasing.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The 21-year-old was signed under Jesse Marsch and yet never got a real opportunity under the former manager.

Fans may then have feared how Rutter would adapt to the Championship in his first full season in England.



However, Rutter’s performance yesterday is another clear example of how he is willing to take responsibility this year.

And a front four of James, Rutter, Summerville and Joel Piroe should be one that can edge Leeds towards promotion, as they showed against Watford.