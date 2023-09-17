4 chances created, 6 recoveries: £70k-a-week Leeds player was simply unplayable v Millwall today

Leeds United romped to a fine win at Millwall today as they produced their best performance of the season so far under Daniel Farke.

The Whites were far and away the better side at The Den. Their attacking play was excellent and it was capped off by £35m signing Georgino Rutter scoring a fine goal to round the day off.

And according to the stats, Rutter was everywhere as he contributed in a huge way to the win.

Georgino Rutter impresses with huge display for Leeds at Millwall

Rutter, who earns a reported £70k-a-week at Leeds since signing, has struggled massively in the main.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

However, now getting regular game time and at a slightly lower level, Rutter seems to be really coming into his own in a Leeds shirt.

According to stats shared by Between the Lines on social media today, Rutter was doing a bit of everything. The forward created and scored chances, but he also did the dirty work as well, as his recovery and interception stats show.

Rutter will now be hoping to go on a goalscoring run of his own as he looks to prove himself as one of the key men in Leeds’ attacking set up.

A much needed step down

Sometimes, a relegation can be the best thing to happen to some players. And for Gio Rutter, it very much seems that is the way.

Rutter has looked a different beast this season in the Championship and it goes to show the importance of having a good pre-season and also a manager who believes in him.

The striker will now be hoping this is the start of something massive for him. And if he can continue to play like he did today and keep adding goals, then Leeds could have a big season.