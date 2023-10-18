Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Football Transfers claimed that Spurs are eyeing the England international.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is apparently very keen on what Phillips could offer.

This is especially the case if he was to rekindle the form he had during his time at Leeds.

Spurs could well fancy their chances of striking a deal for Phillips, as he’s struggling for game time at the Etihad.

He has clocked up a mere 167 minutes of game time for his club this term, with just one start. That has come in the Carabao Cup.

Phillips remains in Gareth Southgate’s plans and, on Tuesday, he started for England in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

However, the reported Tottenham target wasn’t at his best, struggling to make much of an impact against the Azzurri.

‘Looked sluggish’

The Independent and 90Min, for instance, both awarded him 4 out of 10 for his efforts at Wembley Stadium.

“Looked sluggish from the opening 10 minutes, where he was late to a couple of challenges and it resulted in an early yellow,” wrote The Independent.

“There were big gaps in midfield, which were the areas Philipps was in the team to fill in his double-pivot with Rice, and he was perhaps fortunate not to be shown a second yellow after another mistimed challenge. Brought off for Jordan Henderson.”

Meanwhile, Goal.com were a little more generous, giving him a 6 out of 10.

“Booked early for a clumsy lunge as he shook off some rustiness, having barely played since his move to Manchester City,” they wrote.

“Tasked with covering the space left by Bellingham and had one or two awkward moments.”

Our view

Phillips is a great player. We’ve all seen him at his best, for Leeds and for England.

At present, the £45million man may be a little rusty, but with regular game time, he’ll find his best form for sure.

Let’s see what happens in the January transfer window. Spurs should certainly look to bring him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.