£35m player reportedly wanted by Liverpool now a ‘priority target’ for Manchester United – Romano

Liverpool have been linked with defender Jean-Clair Todibo and the latest reports are suggesting that the player is now a top target for one of their top Premier League rivals.

Liverpool have been linked with the centre-back for a while, but no move for him has yet been made. It will be interesting to see how they act following Fabrizio Romano’s latest update.

Romano tweeted the latest on the Liverpool target, who now looks to be attracting interest from Manchester United. He said: “Jean Clair Todibo, Manchester United priority target (not the only one in the list) if Maguire leaves. As revealed two days ago, contacts already took place.”

This is no doubt big news as he is a priority target for the Red Devils. This is bad news for Liverpool as it has been reported that West Ham are optimistic that they can sign Harry Maguire. This makes it likely that Manchester United will move for Todibo.

Liverpool could lose out on target Todibo to Manchester United

With Liverpool finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, a rebuild was needed. Some of their key players who have won it all over the last few years have been sold.

We have seen replacements for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho already come in. One thing that Liverpool have always been lacking is top depth at centre-back.

If they could add Todibo then they would have some top centre-backs but also have a future back line who can replace players like Virgil Van Dijk when needed.

The Frenchman, who will reportedly cost any interested clubs £35million, has the quality to succeed under Jurgen Klopp but also has the potential to be a top player for many years.

Liverpool will not be wanting to miss out on the 23 year-old to their top rivals in Manchester United. This latest news could see a bidding war commence.

For now, Liverpool do not urgently need a centre-back, but they may have to act if they are thinking about their future defence.