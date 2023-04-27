£35m Manchester City star spotted brutally mocking Arsenal's supporters at the Etihad last night











Manchester City star Ederson was spotted brutally mocking Arsenal’s supporters at the Etihad Stadium last night.

Mikel Arteta’s men fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat against the reigning Premier League champions.

City got off to a brilliant start as Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring inside the opening seven minutes of the game.

It’s fair to say that Pep Guardiola’s men fully deserved to pick up the three points as they completely dominated the game thereafter.

John Stones’ well-taken header gave them a 2-0 lead heading into half-time after a lengthy check by the VAR.

De Bruyne got on the scoresheet once again and despite a consolation effort from Rob Holding, Erling Haaland wrapped up a crucial win for City.

And it seems that Ederson was enjoying his side’s display as he was spotted mocking Arsenal’s away supporters at the Etihad Stadium last night.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ederson mocks Arsenal’s supporters

A video posted on Twitter shows the 29-year-old curling his fists up and pretending to cry.

The City shot stopper appeared to suggest that the Arsenal fans were crying at their side’s performance while they were 3-0 down.

Of course, Holding did put one past Ederson not long after but the game was well and truly over by this point.

It’s fair to say that Arsenal’s supporters won’t be too impressed with the £35 million man’s actions, especially in what was a crucial clash in Manchester.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Arteta will undoubtedly be hugely disappointed with last night’s result, but especially the performance.

Arsenal failed to compete with City on the night and never even looked likely to pick up a result. It leaves City just two points behind the Gunners having played two games less.

Of course, there is still plenty of time for more twists and turns, but this does seem like a huge blow in terms of Arsenal’s hopes of winning the title.

