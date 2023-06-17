Liverpool have been linked with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven in recent weeks.

According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung (via Voetbal Primeur), Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are eyeing the 22-year-old.

Liverpool have recently brought Jorg Schmadtke in as their new sporting director at Anfield.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The 59-year-old previously worked at Van de Ven’s club and knows German football inside out.

Therefore, rumours linking Liverpool with the Dutchman certainly appear to have legs.

Now, the player himself has effectively opened the door on a potential summer switch to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to relay comments Van de Ven made to Voetbal International.

“Of course I heard of Liverpool links and I know they’ve been following me in the past.

“That’s it. of course, Liverpool is a great club.

“There’s a chance for me to leave this summer. If a nice club with good plan arrives… I’d be open.”

Our view

Let’s face it, this is about as good as it gets when it comes to a reported transfer target making his feelings known.

Obviously Van de Ven isn’t going to say outright “I want to join Liverpool”, out of respect for his current club.

However, saying “Liverpool is a great club”, welcoming links to Anfield and saying he’s open to joining a “nice club” is the next best thing.

The Reds ought to get on the case right away, as they could do with defensive reinforcements.

Van de Ven ticks many boxes for Liverpool in terms of talent, attitude, age, physical traits and price.

Van de Van is 6ft 4in and, according to Football Talent Scout, has clocked up a top speed of 35.87kph.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

As per The Mirror, this would make him the second-faster defender in the Premier League were he to join Liverpool.

Only Kieran Tierney of Arsenal has clocked up a higher top speed than the Reds target.

In addition, Van de Ven is faster than a number of Premier League attackers too.

He is faster than Luis Diaz, Adama Traore, Alex Iwobi, Allan Saint-Maximin, Marcus Rashford and Gabriel Martinelli.

Better still, Van de Ven’s price tag is reportedly a very reasonable £35million, give or take. Liverpool – get on it!