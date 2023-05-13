£35m Liverpool midfield target dazzles with 'solid and precious' display











Liverpool are currently on the lookout for new midfielders amid ageing legs and expiring contracts this season.

One of the players the Reds are reportedly looking at is Lens captain Seko Fofana.

According to 90Min, Liverpool sent scouts to watch the 28-year-old in action against Marseille last week.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Fofana’s club was in Ligue 1 action again on Friday night in a gutsy 2-1 victory over Reims.

Liverpool would’ve certainly loved how the £35million-rated midfielder played in their latest match.

Lens found themselves a man down after just 19 minutes and a goal down not long after.

Kevin Danso got a straight red for a push on Marshall Munetsi in the penalty box.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun converted the subsequent penalty.

However, Lens were able to grab all three points, with Fofana scoring the winner in the second half.

The Ivory Coast ace netted with a low shot from just inside the box after Deiver Machado set him up.

Prior to Fofana’s goal, Przemyslaw Frankowski converted a penalty of his own shortly before half-time.

‘Great performance’

Several French media outlets waxed lyrical about the reported Liverpool target after the game.

Maxifoot named Fofana their man of the match, awarding him a 7.5 out of 10 rating.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Le 11 Lensois went with 6 out of 10 and praised him in their write-up.

“Despite the rapid numerical inferiority,” they began.

“The Ivory Coast international was intractable in both directions of the pitch, coming to help his defensive partners on numerous occasions.

“In addition to that, he had his usual offensive activity and scored a very nice winning goal after a good solitary action. Solid and precious.”

And Made in Lens went with an 8.5 out of 10 rating for Fofana.

“The captain continued by delivering a great performance,” they wrote.

“Crowned by a very important goal, in his characteristic style.”

The result put second-placed Lens on 75 points – three behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain – with three games left.