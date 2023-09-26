£34m attacker who could become ‘one of the best strikers in the world’ being ‘considered’ by Chelsea

New reports are suggesting that Chelsea are looking to sign a striker and this could see them set up a surprise reunion with Tammy Abraham.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are ‘working hard’ on striker options ahead of the January transfer window.

They are looking around Europe for options and this has seen them look at many options. One of those being ‘considered’ is Tammy Abraham.

The player, who Chelsea sold to Roma in 2021 for £34million, is currently out with a long-term injury, but that isn’t stopping the Blues shortlisting the player.

Tammy Abraham attracting interest from Chelsea

This latest news may come as a big surprise to many Chelsea fans and many football fans in general as he only left the Blues in 2021.

At Roma, Abraham has managed 36 goals and 12 assists for the Italian club in his 107 appearances. It is a decent tally but no doubt Chelsea could be looking for someone slightly more prolific.

The 25 year-old is currently out for the foreseeable due to the ACL injury that he suffered playing for the club.

The forward has been hailed “unbelievable“ and one of his teammates said he can become “one of the best strikers in the world”.

No doubt this is high praise but it feels like Chelsea need a forward for the present rather than one still not at their prime.

The Blues are struggling in the division and the lack of a top finisher has left them relying on the very raw Nicolas Jackson. It hasn’t gone to plan so far.