34-year-old PL winner says Robbie Fowler tried to get him to sign for Liverpool

Speaking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, Micah Richards has been discussing his relationship with Robbie Fowler and how the Liverpool legend tried to get him to move to Anfield.

On this episode of MOTD Top 10, the panel were tasked with ranking the greatest hat-tricks in Premier League history, and inevitably, Fowler’s famous hat-trick against Arsenal made the grade.

This led to a discussion about the Liverpool legend, and according to Richards, during his time at Manchester City he actually tried to get him to sign for Liverpool when he was younger.

Fowler tried to get Richards to Liverpool

The 34-year-old spoke about how Fowler tried to arrange a move to Anfield.

“He was a funny guy, he was at City for a while towards the end and he was always cracking jokes. He tried to tap me up to Liverpool didn’t he? He tried to get me through the back door didn’t he? Saying he has this person and that Liverpool want to meet me and to come for a coffee and all of that sort of stuff, but I never went. I was City through and through wasn’t I?” Richards said.

Probably the right call

Richards rejected Fowler and Liverpool’s advances, and while he probably didn’t know it at the time, this was arguably the right call.

Yes, the Reds are a massive club, and at the time, Anfield was a much more alluring destination than Eastlands.

However, within a few years, the takeover would happen at City and the tables would turn.

Richards would make himself a cult hero at City and win a Premier League title with the club, while it would take until the arrival of Jurgen Klopp for the Reds to win the league.

Richards ultimately made the right call here.

