 £32m Newcastle player would start every week for Manchester United now – pundit

Newcastle hammered Manchester United in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, and there’s been plenty of discussion about both teams in the wake of that result.

The Magpies have been praised to no end after their demolition job against the Red Devils, while Erik Ten Hag’s side have been slated on a daily basis after their embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the TalkSPORT Premier League All Access Podcast, Scott Minto has been picking the bones out of this game, and he’s reserved some special praise for Tino Livramento, claiming that he would walk into this Manchester United team at the moment, despite not being Newcastle’s first-choice.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Livramento would walk into the United team

Minto shared his verdict on the £32m defender.

“In terms of Livramento, I agree with Crooky, he’d be first-choice at Man United right now, he’s pacey, strong, a decent defender, he loves to get forward. That was the perfect result and performance and now he has a dilemma, Trippier will play obviously, he’s the first name on the teamsheet,” Minto said.

Easily

The scary thing is that Minto is right, Livramento would walk into this Man United team,and he’d arguably be their best defender at the moment.

Manchester United’s right-backs have been shocking for a while now, and Livramento proved this week that he’s a class above anything the Red Devils have at the minute.

The fact that Newcastle have a player of this quality who doesn’t even get into their team just goes to show how brilliant Eddie Howe’ side are at the moment, and it does feel as though there is a power shift happening right now.

Manchester United may no longer be the best United in the Premier League as Newcastle look to have overtaken them now.