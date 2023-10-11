31-year-old midfielder says he’s been so impressed by ‘incredible’ Spurs man

Massimo Luongo has lauded Ange Postecoglou and suggested that every Australian is now a Tottenham Hotspur fan because of the impact he has made.

Luongo was speaking to The Sun a decade on from leaving Spurs to kickstart his own career in English football.

Ange Postecoglou has taken absolutely no time to capture the imagination of Tottenham fans. Of course, anyone who followed his time at Celtic – or perhaps his career before that – would not have been surprised.

Postecoglou has taken Spurs to the top of the Premier League with a brand of football that is captivating to watch. He also appears to be a character you would be proud to have managing your club.

Massimo Luongo lauds Ange Postecoglou

Massimo Luongo made his debut for Australia while Postecoglou was in charge. And the Spurs boss included him in the squad for the 2014 World Cup. And he suggested that he has been so impressed by what Postecoglou has done during his time in North London.

“What Ange is doing is incredible,” he told The Sun.

“Every Aussie is following Tottenham now, every Aussie is a secret Tottenham supporter.

“It is great to watch from afar. Being in this country, everyone knows he’s a genuine person. You can see that in his interviews and he’s got passion for the game, he is hungry for the success.”

Plenty of neutrals now following Spurs too

The challenge for Postecoglou will be to sustain this form over the coming months. Spurs have been brilliant so far this season. But many will be expecting them to fall away at some stage.

That may be the case. However, there is absolutely no doubt that Postecoglou is taking Tottenham in the right direction at a rapid rate.

It is almost remarkable to think about how low the club seemed to be when Antonio Conte left. In just over four months, Postecoglou has transformed Tottenham.

And it is exciting – even as a neutral – to think about where he could take them. He has restored the pride of Tottenham fans with the impact he has made.

With that, it would not be a surprise if the people of Australia were not the only ones who have developed a real love for this Tottenham side over the last few months.