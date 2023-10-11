£30m Tottenham target is now keen to join Bayern Munich in January

Tottenham Hotspur target Trevor Chalobah is very likely to leave Chelsea in January and is keen on a move to Bayern Munich.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg who shared the update on X.

Of course, Tottenham were reported to have made a late move for Chalobah on deadline day this summer.

However, Plettenberg does suggest that Bayern would be front-runners.

The journalist claims that the German side have never broken contact regarding Chalobah since the summer.

Plettenberg said: “News [on] Trevor Chalobah: he’s still a candidate for FC Bayern!



“The 24 y/o remains on the list for the winter window.

“Chalobah is still keen to join Bayern.

“Ideas about a loan with an option to buy. But no concrete talks yet.

“It’s very likely that Chalobah will leave Chelsea in winter. The contact with Bayern has never been broken since the summer.”

And this Bayern interest may be unwelcome from a Tottenham point of view if they were still planning a move for Chalobah.

Tottenham would face stiff competition from Bayern for Chalobah in January

Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that it was actually Nottingham Forest who submitted a bid to Chelsea on deadline day.

Forest were prepared to pay £30m for Chalobah who decided to reject a deal.

And although they had interest in the summer, it remains to be seen whether Spurs would still consider a move.

But what is clear, Ange Postecoglou’s side lacks depth.

That shouldn’t be alarming at this stage, Spurs are still in the early stages of making a squad for Ange.

But fans will probably hope that Tottenham can add some bodies in January, even if they decide to pass on competing with Bayern for Chalobah.

Spurs could probably benefit from the addition of a central defender and a versatile forward in the winter window.