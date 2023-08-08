Manchester United star Harry Maguire has reportedly indicated he’s ready to join West Ham United this summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, which claims that Maguire is keen to play under David Moyes.

West Ham are yet to bolster Moyes’ squad this summer after losing their former captain Declan Rice.

With the new Premier League campaign just days away, West Ham seem to be finally stepping up their efforts in the transfer market.

Indeed, The Athletic reported just yesterday that West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

And it seems they are ready to step up their attempts to land Harry Maguire this summer.

Maguire keen on West Ham move

The Standard claims that Maguire is keen to join West Ham if they can agree a fee with Manchester United.

It’s noted that United are ready to offload their former captain and the Hammers are ‘optimistic’ they can complete a deal.

Of course, West Ham face a stumbling block over his £190,000-a-week wages. But Moyes’ men hope they can reach an agreement with United to help cover his sizeable salary.

The 30-year-old is said to be excited by the prospect of playing under Moyes at West Ham.

West Ham have already had an opening offer knocked back for Maguire, but it seems that all parties are eager to get the deal done.

Maguire would be an excellent addition to Moyes’ squad and seems well-suited to the West Ham boss’ style of football.

The Hammers have made an improved bid worth £30 million for Maguire and it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to convince United to sell.