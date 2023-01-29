Newcastle target Manu Kone absolutely embarrasses pitch invader with brilliant nutmeg yesterday











Newcastle United have just a few days remaining to get their business done in the January transfer window.

All eyes are on an announcement regarding Anthony Gordon, who looks set to join Newcastle from Everton.

Eddie Howe’s side have been linked with plenty of players this month, and one reported target just pulled off a brilliant piece of skill.

The Bundesliga returned to action last weekend after taking an extended break for the World Cup.

It meant a return to action for Borussia Monchengladbach, and yesterday they defeated Hoffenheim 4-1 away from home.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Jonas Hofmann scored a brace before late goals from Lars Stindl and Hannes Wolf sealed the victory.

However, arguably the most exciting moment of the game came when a spectator invaded the pitch.

Newcastle target Manu Kone didn’t want to miss an opportunity to embarrass them, and nutmegged him as he ran past.

It was a lovely piece of skill as the Gladbach fan tried to tackle him while being chased by a steward.

He really nutmegged the pitch invader 😂



(via borussia/TT) pic.twitter.com/AWNHnlfcqi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 29, 2023

Newcastle target Kone embarrasses pitch invader with nutmeg

A report at the start of January from CaughtOffside suggested Newcastle were ‘very interested’ in Kone.

Liverpool also wanted to sign the 21-year-old French youth international this month.

The £30m-rated midfielder has plenty of potential, and has even attracted interest from PSG.

Kone has started nearly every game this season for Gladbach, who sit comfortably in mid-table.

Christian Falk has said that, ‘It’s also a question of money but Gladbach knows that they will let Kouadio Koné go in the summer unless there’s an opportunity to keep hold of him.’

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Newcastle may go back in for Kone in the summer, as they need a creative central midfielder.

Kone certainly displayed that with his clever nutmeg, although that’s unlikely to be something Newcastle consider when scouting him.

He’s one of the best dribblers in Europe right now, and helps Gladbach transition from defence to attack.

Alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, Kone could bring a really exciting new dynamic.

Show all