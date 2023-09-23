£30m Arsenal player now considered favourite to make the starting XI against Tottenham tomorrow

Arsenal head into the big game with Tottenham tomorrow knowing a win will feel massive for the season ahead.

Both the Gunners and Spurs have had impressive starts to the season and it does feel like whoever wins will be laying down a big marker for the campaign ahead.

Of course, for Arsenal, a lot of the pre-match talk has been dominated by who will start out of Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya. And according to The Evening Standard, it seems one man is ahead.

David Raya expected to start for Arsenal v Tottenham tomorrow

According to The Evening Standard, Mikel Arteta will have a decision to make on Ramsdale or Raya.

However, according to their report, it is Spanish stopper Raya who is set to get the nod over his English counterpart in goal.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Raya has started the last two games, including one in Europe. But Mikel Arteta had told the press he’d not made his mind up yet on just who he was going with against Tottenham.

However, it seems that Raya is the one who will get the go ahead in the end, further casting doubt over Ramsdale’s future.

Raya, who is set to become a £30m signing for the Gunners at the end of the season, seems to have already impressed Arteta enough to make his mind up.

Rocky waters could be ahead

It doesn’t matter how many times Mikel Arteta comes to the media and makes his excuses up, it’s clear as day he’s brought Raya in to replace Ramsdale.

Quite why he won’t just say it is a bit baffling but as this goes on and Ramsdale isn’t included in the team, things will be hard to manage.

Ramsdale forced his way out of Sheffield United before. And who’s to say he won’t now do the same again at Arsenal.