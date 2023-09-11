£30m Arsenal player could be given international chance to show Arteta he’s his main man

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is looking over his shoulder right now while he’s on international duty with England.

The £30m signing from Sheffield United has been excellent since moving to The Emirates. However, the signing of David Raya has left Ramsdale wondering if he will remain the Arsenal number one.

And with Sky Sports claiming that Ramsdale could be set to start for England against Scotland tonight, it could be a big chance for Ramsdale to show Arteta he’s the man.

Aaron Ramsdale can prove he’s Arsenal’s number one with big England effort

Of course, Ramsdale is in a three way fight with Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone to start for England against the Scots. As of yet, it’s unclear just who will get the nod.

However, if it is to be Ramsdale, then it could be an enormous chance for him to show Mikel Arteta.

For Ramsdale, getting starts for England ahead of Pickford is always going to be tough. Crucially, Pickford has shown himself more than capable for the Three Lions both in terms of shot stopping and playing the ball on the deck.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

That is what has kept him Gareth Southgate’s team and that ball playing ability is what some feel will see David Raya eventually come in for Ramsdale at Arsenal.

However, if he can come into the England team against Scotland and not only replace Pickford but excel, it could be a big nod to Mikel Arteta.

Questions have been raised about Ramsdale at times and recent reports have suggested that Arteta is planning on bringing Raya into the fold soon.

For Ramsdale, it now feels like a huge moment in his career. Having dislodged Bernd Leno from the number one slot himself, the former Sheffield United man will be fully aware of how this could end up going down.

An accomplished performance at international level, then, will do Ramsdale the world of good as he looks to keep his number one spot.