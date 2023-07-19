30-year-old has joined Arsenal on pre-season tour now, he may not be sold after all

Journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo claims that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has joined his teammates for their pre-season tour of the US now.

Partey was left out of the initial Arsenal squad that has travelled across the Atlantic for their pre-season tour.

Arsenal did confirm that the Ghanaian is expected to link up with his teammates next week, but it has only fueled more speculation that he could be heading out the door.

Indeed, Partey has been heavily linked with a switch away from the Emirates Stadium, with the midfielder attracting interest from Juventus and Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Mail has even reported that Arsenal are open to selling the 30-year-old this summer should they receive a suitable fee.

But Fentuo claims that the Gunners are no longer keen to offload Partey this summer and he has officially joined up with his teammates in the US.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal don’t want to sell Partey

Fentuo took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and shared an update on Partey’s future at Arsenal.

He wrote: “Thomas Partey has joined the Arsenal team in the US for pre-season.

“He didn’t initially fly out with the team when they left on Sunday. It is understood Arsenal are no longer keen to offload the Ghanaian midfielder.”

Partey has been a standout performer for Arsenal since completing a £45 million switch from Atletico Madrid back in 2020.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries at certain points, but there’s no doubt Arsenal are worse off without him in the side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal have bolstered their midfield with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. But it would be a surprise to see Arsenal offload Partey after Granit Xhaka has also left the club.

The Gunners fell short in the race for the Premier League title last time out due to a lack of depth and selling Partey would leave them short once again.