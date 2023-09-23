3 goals and 2 assists in last 4 academy games; Tottenham look like they have a future star on their hands

Tottenham have a top academy and it looks like they have a potential future star on their hands in Mikey Moore.

His recent performances in all competitions he has played in this season for Tottenham U18’s have massively emphasised this.

The current atmosphere at the North London club is great in all age groups and the senior squad as well, with manager Ange Postecoglou transforming Spurs so far this season.

Now, it looks like Spurs have a top attacking prospect on their hands and he is on absolute fire for the youth group this season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Mikey Moore looks a top Spurs prospect

It is exciting for all football fans when an academy talent starts to perform very well consistently and it is even better when it is an attacker.

Mikey Moore played for Tottenham U18’s in their match today against Reading. The Premier League U18’s match saw the player score two goals in a 3-0 victory.

This result now sees Spurs sit fourth in the Southern division of Premier League and they are only three points from first place.

Players like Mikey will be crucial for the club if they want to finish top of the league. His form has been amazing for the U18’s so far this season.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The midfielder has managed 3 goals and two assists in his four appearances so far in the U18’s Premier League. This is a great tally and no doubt it looks like he will continue to thrive.

More so, Moore is only 16 years-old and this emphasises his top potential. Last season, in 10 appearances in the same division, Moore managed three goals and four assists so he is already close to beating that this campaign. Spurs fans will love what they are seeing from the player.