Eric Dier has suggested he’s got absolutely no plans to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, despite suggestions he could be sold.

The defender has been speaking to Football.London and opened up about his short-term future at Spurs.

Dier is yet to feature under Ange Postecoglou this season and has missed out on both matchday squads in the Premier League so far.

The 29-year-old was handed minutes during pre-season but seems to be below the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Mickey van de Ven and Cristian Romero in the pecking order at this time.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham are also on the lookout for a new centre-back and much will depend on who heads out the door.

But it seems that Dier, who’s contract is set to expire next summer, is keen to see out his final year in North London.

Dier on his future

Speaking to Football.London during Spurs’ pre-season tour of Asia last month, Dier discussed his future.

“Yeah, I’m planning on being here!” he said. “I can control what I can control. I can control playing well, being fit, training well, playing well.

“Those are the things I can control. Those kind of things [such as contract talks] are something that involve other people.

“So there needs to be mutuality there. I can’t speak for the other side (and whether Spurs want to give him a new deal).

“All I can say is, look, I’m going to do what I can do, control what I can control and try to have a great season.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Since Dier spoke to the media while Spurs were in Singapore last month, speculation surrounding his future has ramped up.

Indeed, 90 Min claims that Sporting Lisbon are interested in re-signing the Englishman and Spurs could be willing to let him go.

It remains unclear whether Dier’s stance has changed after finding himself left out of both matchday squads so far this season.

But with his contract set to expire next summer, it would make sense for Spurs to move him on if he isn’t in Postecoglou’s plans this season.

Yet, Dier seems keen to see out his contract in North London and move on a free next year.