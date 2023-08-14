£28m player who Tottenham want to sign now sends message to Micky van de Ven on Instagram

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Perr Schuurs has sent a message to new Spurs defender Micky van de Ven on Instagram.

Van de Ven made his debut for Tottenham yesterday as Ange Postecoglou’s men were held to a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

The Dutchman officially completed a switch to Spurs on Monday and after missing out on the trip to Barcelona on Tuesday, it seemed likely the game against Brentford may come too soon for Van de Ven.

But Postecoglou gave the former Wolfsburg defender the nod and it’s fair to say he impressed as he settled into the game at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 22-year-old was forced to play with two defensive partners on the day after Cristian Romero was replaced by Davinson Sanchez due to a head injury.

Spurs are likely to target another central defender before the window closes and Perr Schuurs is reportedly of interest.

And the Torino man took to Instagram after yesterday’s game to praise Van de Ven.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Schuurs sends message to Van de Ven

Van de Ven took to social media after making his Spurs debut and wrote: “First Premier League minutes felt magical.

“We wanted more but will go again next week. Thanks or travelling fans, see you at home next week.”

And Schuurs replied with a fire emoji beneath the new Spurs defender’s post.

Fabrizio Romano claimed just last week that Tottenham have held internal discussions over signing Schuurs this summer.

Of course, Tottenham will need to move some players out the door first, with the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga both facing uncertain futures.

But Schuurs would be a brilliant option to come in and compete with Romero and Van de Ven.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 23-year-old has starred for Torino in Italy and could be available for around £28 million this summer.

Despite Sanchez performing well once again yesterday, Spurs will need another quality option at centre-back and Schuurs certainly fits the bill.