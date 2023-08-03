28-year-old would rather sign for Tottenham if they match club’s bid; Spurs still in the race

Tottenham Hotspur are not yet out of the race to sign Clement Lenglet, despite Al-Nassr closing in on an agreement with Barcelona for the defender.

That is according to Spanish outlet Sport, which notes that the Saudi Pro League side are prepared to pay £12.9 million to sign the Frenchman this summer.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Clement Lenglet is almost certainly not going to be playing for Barcelona next season. The Catalan giants appear to be desperate to move the 28-year-old off their books.

Tottenham not yet out of the race to sign Lenglet

And a return to Tottenham appeared to be possible. In fact, Sport claims that he could have previously signed for Spurs for a nominal fee.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

But that is no longer the case.

According to Sport, Al-Nassr have now entered the running for Lenglet’s signature. And they are prepared to pay €15 million to bring him to the Kingdom.

However, Sport adds that Tottenham are not yet out of the race. And if Spurs manage to match Al-Nassr’s bid, the feeling is that Lenglet will move back to the Premier League.

Ultimately, you would think that Tottenham would be happy to leave Lenglet to move to Saudi Arabia. If they were willing to spend £12.9 million on him, they would surely have wrapped up a deal by now.

Lenglet would not have been a terrible signing for Tottenham. He was a decent performer for the club last season. And Spurs absolutely need further reinforcements at the back before the new campaign arrives.

But this is a new chapter for Tottenham with Ange Postecoglou at the helm. And unless things get desperate at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it is hard to imagine Spurs matching Al-Nassr’s offer for the defender.