Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly expected to leave before today’s transfer deadline.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet claiming Fulham have made a £25 million plus add-ons bid to sign the Dane.

Hojbjerg’s future has been up in the air throughout the summer after falling out of favour under Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

The 28-year-old is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, Fulham and even Manchester United as we head into the final hours of the window.

He’s started just one game under Postecoglou so far this season and it seems he is now likely to leave North London before the deadline.

Hojbjerg expected to leave Tottenham

The Mail reports that Hojbjerg is expected to leave Spurs before the end of the transfer window.

Fulham have lodged a bid worth around £25 million for the midfielder as they bid to replace Joao Palhinha, who could be heading to Bayern Munich.

He’s also received offers from Atletico Madrid and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Hojbjerg has been a consistent performer for Tottenham since joining from Southampton back in 2020.

The Denmark international was a key man under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho but looks set to play a lesser role under Postecoglou should he remain in North London.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It would make sense for Spurs to offload Hojbjerg should they receive an acceptable offer for the midfielder.

With just two years left on his current deal, his value will decrease significantly over the next year.

But Tottenham will be mindful of leaving Postecoglou short of options in midfield and will surely be looking to secure a replacement should he depart.