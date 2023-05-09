28-year-old Fulham man now admits he's about to hold talks about his future











Fulham defender Kevin Mbabu has admitted he’s set to hold talks at the end of the season about his future.

Mbabu was interviewed by Swiss outlet Blick after a tough first season at Craven Cottage.

The 28-year-old joined Fulham for £6.4m and was one of the first signings made by Marco Silva on their return to the Premier League.

With Neco Williams signed by Nottingham Forest after his loan spell last season, Fulham needed competition at right-back.

Steven Sessegnon was also loaned out to League One Charlton, leaving the Whites short in that position.

Kevin Mbabu made his debut off the bench against Wolves and provided a valuable assist for Aleksandar Mitrovic in the final seconds against rivals Brentford.

Unfortunately, his time at Fulham didn’t go to plan.

An embarrassing defeat to Crawley Town was followed up by being hooked at half-time against Newcastle.

The Swiss international was sent on loan to Servette in January when Cedric Soares was signed from Arsenal.

Now, Mbabu admits he will hold talks with Fulham shortly about his future.

His time back in the Premier League may come to an end barely after it began.

Mbabu to hold Fulham talks

Asked about his future by Blick, Mbabu said: “At the moment my focus is on the last four games of the season.

“I just want to give everything for the club, for Geneva, for the city. And then I’ll have all of June to think about it.

“We are in contact. Not regularly, but we are in contact. At the end of the season, we will talk together about how to proceed.”

Kenny Tete’s exceptional form at right-back meant opportunities were always going to be limited for whoever acted as his backup.

However, even when called upon Mbabu never looked like he was able to get up to speed at Fulham.

A move away from the club in the summer would be in the best interest of all parties.

Fulham will likely open talks with other right-backs, allowing Mbabu to take the next step in his career.

In a season where Fulham got so many of their transfer decision right, the Swiss defender was a rare miss.

Servette may be keen to make his loan move permanent given the fantastic second-half of the season they’ve had with Mbabu in the team.

