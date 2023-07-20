28-year-old Arsenal player’s move away has just collapsed

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but the transfer has reportedly collapsed.

The Gunners have had a fantastic window so far. They’ve brought in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, and have sold 30-year-old Granit Xhaka for a very good fee.

Now, the focus is on more outgoings, and Pepe is one of those who is expected to be pushed out of the door. CBS Sports, however, claim his move to Saudi Arabia has failed to materialise.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe’s move to Saudi Arabia has collapsed

Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe for a then-club-record £72 million in 2019 (BBC).

The Ivorian was the biggest signing in the club’s history, and he was viewed as the man who would come in and take Arsenal’s attack to a whole new level.

However, Pepe’s time as a Gunner has been underwhelming, to say the least. It hasn’t been as awful as some people make it out to be, but he just hasn’t lived up to his price tag.

Now, Pepe is expected to be sold and a club from Saudi Arabia was reportedly keen to sign him.

However, the report claims that the move has ‘collapsed’ now. Pepe was apparently ‘offered a package that included a €5 million (£4.3m) net salary in addition to significant bonuses’. But, an agreement could not be reached.

As a result, the unnamed club have moved on to their other targets now.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

TBR View:

That really is a shame for all parties involved.

A move to Saudi Arabia would’ve given Pepe a fresh start. Arsenal would’ve also likely received a decent fee for the Ivorian, but it looks like that transfer is dead now.

Edu will now have to find a new home for the 28-year-old, who hasn’t returned to pre-season yet. He has been working on his fitness with a personal trainer, as per his Instagram Stories.

It will be interesting to see what Arsenal will do if they don’t receive an offer for Pepe in the coming weeks.