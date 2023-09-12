£27m Tottenham player could now miss Sheffield United game due to injury

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso remains a doubt for the Sheffield United game after picking up an injury before the international break.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, which notes that Lo Celso could make his return to action later this month against Liverpool.

Lo Celso is yet to start in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou this season after returning from a loan spell at Villarreal.

The £27 million man impressed his new boss during pre-season as he netted twice in three friendlies.

The Argentine was handed his first start of the campaign in the League Cup at Fulham last month but was forced off with an injury at half-time.

And it seems that Lo Celso could miss out on Tottenham’s clash against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Evening Standard reports that Lo Celso remains a doubt for the game at home to the Blades this weekend.

Lo Celso missed Tottenham’s trip to Turf Moor just days after picking up an injury at Craven Cottage.

The 27-year-old also missed out on Argentina’s latest squad due to the injury setback, but was expected to return shortly after the international break.

Lo Celso is yet to prove he can deliver in the Premier League for Spurs but he could play an important role under Postecoglou this season.

Indeed, the midfielder is arguably the best option to replace Maddison should the Englishman pick up an injury or need a rest.

It remains to be seen whether or not Postecoglou could use both players in his system, with the Aussie preferring Pape Matar Sarr for the box-to-box role in midfield.

Spurs will be hoping to have Lo Celso back as soon as possible as Postecoglou bids to integrate him into the current side.