£27m signing now has to be considered Farhad Moshiri’s very worst signing at Everton – TBR View

Farhad Moshiri has left Everton and one of the attackers they spent a lot of money on during his time at the club has to go down as his worst signing.

It was announced today that the Everton owner had confirmed a deal with 777 Partners. They have acquired his 94.1% of the club’s shares.

Now, a new era begins and Everton fans will be hoping that this new ownership can help get the club further up the table instead of being consistent relegation battlers.

Everton signed many players during Moshiri’s tenure, but Cenk Tosun has to go down as the worst signing during his ownership.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Cenk Tosun was Moshiri’s worst signing at Everton

Tosun came to the club with a lot of promise when he joined the Toffees all the way back in January 2018. Sadly the move never worked.

He was at the club for four and a half years and the club ended up paying around £27million for the forward.

During the years Tosun was an Everton player, he played 61 games. His goal scoring record was poor as he only managed 11 goals.

The now 32 year-old striker also ended up going out on loan twice during his time at Everton and eventually left on a free transfer in July 2022.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Spending so much money on Tosun, not getting a lot out of him and also losing him on a free transfer definitely makes him the worst signing during Moshiri’s reign.

Hopefully the new owners will be a lot more sensible with their transfer business. It is crucial that Everton get the next six months on and off the pitch right if they want to stay in the Premier League.