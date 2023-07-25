£27m player regretted joining Tottenham soon after he signed for the club

Everton forward Arnaut Danjuma reportedly regretted joining Tottenham Hotspur soon after he signed for the club last summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet claiming that Danjuma regretted the switch to North London after finding himself behind Harry Kane, Richarlison and Heung-Min Son in the pecking order.

Danjuma completed a season-long loan switch to Everton over the weekend after nearly moving to Goodison Park back in January.

The Dutchman had completed his medical and media duties at Finch Farm ahead of a switch to Merseyside from Villarreal, only for Tottenham to hijack the deal.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Danjuma’s move to Spurs didn’t work out as the 26-year-old struggled to break into Spurs’ side.

And after joining Everton at the second time of asking, it seems the Villarreal forward feels he made the wrong choice back in January.

Danjuma regretted Spurs move

The Athletic reports that ‘regret’ came early for Danjuma after he snubbed Everton for Spurs.

It’s noted that the forward quickly found himself behind Tottenham’s attacking quartet of Kane, Son, Richarlison and Kulusevski in the pecking order.

Danjuma netted two goals in 12 appearances for Spurs last season, with most of his input coming off the bench as a late substitute.

It was clear the winger was brought in for extra depth at Tottenham and it’s easy to understand why he may have regretted his choice.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs reportedly snubbed the opportunity to sign Danjuma for £27 million this summer and it was probably the right call for both parties.

Nevertheless, the former Bournemouth forward has spoken positively about his spell at Spurs after leaving and there seems to be no hard feelings from his point of view.

Everton have finally got their man and Danjuma will undoubtedly play more of a prominent role at Goodison Park.