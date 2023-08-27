£27m Arsenal star now being targeted by multiple clubs before deadline day

Multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia remain interested in Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes amid reports he could leave the club.

That’s according to journalist James Benge who shared the update on X.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Benge mentioned that Al-Ittihad were now confident in securing the signature of Sergio Ramos, something that was significant given Gabriel was a target.

However, Benge then confirmed that other Saudi clubs still admired Gabriel.

Benge said: “Al-Ittihad are growing in confidence that they can secure the signature of Sergio Ramos.

“They have targeted the likes of Raphael Varane, Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes in recent days.

“The latter has other admirers in Saudi Arabia.”

Much to the frustration of Arsenal fans, £27m Gabriel was once again left on the bench against Fulham yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked vulnerable at the back – a growing trend at the Emirates.

And with Gabriel not playing a minute, even when Arsenal had retaken the lead, it’s no surprise to see more links surface with a move away.

It would still be a huge surprise to see Gabriel leave Arsenal for Saudi Arabia but fans may be increasingly worried.

At this point it seems only Mikel Arteta will know the true reasoning behind Gabriel’s absence.

Of course his public position is that the omission is merely a tactical preference.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

But with Jurrien Timber injured, Takehiro Tomiyasu suspended and Kieran Tierney closing in on a loan exit, fans were almost certain Gabriel would start.

And it’s really not too surprising that Arsenal are weaker at the back without him.

Arteta’s side gave away excellent chances against Fulham in their 2-2 draw, much like they did against Nottingham Forest despite winning the game.

And if reports are true and Saudi Arabia interest does press on for Gabriel then Arsenal could be in a difficult position.

Gabriel is so influential for the club at the back, but is unlikely to want to sit on the bench for large parts of the season.