£27m Arsenal player may now be dropped by his national team today

Arsenal’s William Saliba may now be dropped by France when Didier Deschamps reveals his squad for the October internationals today.

That’s according to Le Parisien who claim that Jonathan Clauss’ return to the squad could force Saliba out.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Saliba is at risk alongside Chelsea’s Axel Disasi in the back line and one is likely to miss out for the Marseille man.

Of course, that would seem very unfortunate for the 22-year-old Arsenal star.

Despite having a tough game when France lost 2-1 to Germany in September, Saliba has been quite brilliant at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has barely put a foot wrong in a promising start to the season under Mikel Arteta.

Perhaps Arsenal’s loss in Lens on Tuesday didn’t strengthen Saliba’s case.

However, it’s clear that the £27m defender is destined to be one of the world’s best, a category he’s already close to.

And if France were to drop Saliba today, it would surely only be a temporary blip for the Arsenal man.

France do have one of the most competitive squads in world football, and there’s seemingly no guarantee for any player.

France may overlook Arsenal’s Saliba in favour of Chelsea man

Whilst the France squad will be on the mind, Arsenal and Saliba will now have their eyes firmly set on Manchester City’s arrival on Sunday.

And Mikel Arteta’s defensive selections will be as interesting as any other in his side.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

David Raya is of course the man currently between the sticks behind Saliba, and that probably won’t change on the weekend.

Despite a poor pass leading to Len’s first goal, Raya does seem to have the trust of Arteta.

However, there may be doubt over Saliba’s centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes.



Although the Brazilian is playing well, Arteta seemed to be keen on trying a partnership of Ben White and Saliba earlier this season.

And with Thomas Partey returning, that could be an option again.

Nonetheless, it would be a big disappointment if Saliba were to miss out for France, a truly world-class option already at 22.